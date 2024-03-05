CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] moved down -10.13: Why It’s Important

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:30 AM that CommScope Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

CommScope Holding Company Inc stock has also loss -47.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COMM stock has declined by -38.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.46% and lost -63.83% year-on date.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $216.52 million, with 212.11 million shares outstanding and 205.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 8436434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-05-24. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

COMM stock trade performance evaluation

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.42. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -56.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.63 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3075, while it was recorded at 1.4260 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1682 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.