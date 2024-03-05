Box Inc [BOX] Is Currently 5.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Box Inc [NYSE: BOX] gained 5.05% or 1.34 points to close at $27.88 with a heavy trading volume of 7495703 shares. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 6:47 PM that Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.

The daily chart for BOX points out that the company has recorded 5.29% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, BOX reached to a volume of 7495703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $30.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Box Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Box Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on BOX stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 31 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Box Inc [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for Box Inc [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.96, while it was recorded at 26.15 for the last single week of trading, and 26.99 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of BOX shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding BOX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.