Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] gain 1.94% so far this year. What now?

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, up 20.33%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Blue Star Foods Executes Transformational Master Service Agreement to Generate an Expected $20 Million Additional Revenue in 2024.

The fully integrated seafood provider adds value from, sourcing to preparing and distributing its gourmet meals through 2,776 retail outlets. It innovates and develops finished value-added meals under several brands, including retail partner private label brands. Its products range from raw retail and food service seafood steaks and portions to dishes, such as quiche, dips, salads, and gourmet seafood entrees.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 21245167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has BSFC stock performed recently?

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.17. With this latest performance, BSFC shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1325, while it was recorded at 0.1149 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5768 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Star Foods Corp posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSFC.

Insider trade positions for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]

