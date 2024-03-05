Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] Stock trading around $18.10 per share: What’s Next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.29%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.51 and NAV Per Share of $15.45; Increases Quarterly Dividend.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, OWL stock rose by 47.76%. The one-year Blue Owl Capital Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.25 billion, with 464.43 million shares outstanding and 447.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 7244521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $19.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.71 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc Fundamentals:

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

OWL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 23.45%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.