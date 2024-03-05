Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] moved down -7.38: Why It’s Important

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] closed the trading session at $2.51. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces 2024 Strategic Priorities.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce its strategic priorities for 2024.

“Our strategic priorities for 2024 are the cornerstone of our success, embodying five essential pillars that will guide Bit Digital’s focus and direction,” said Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital. “Together, these priorities form the blueprint that should set the stage for a year of groundbreaking achievements.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.66 percent and weekly performance of -20.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, BTBT reached to a volume of 10300626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Bit Digital Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

BTBT stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.06. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bit Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.31 and a Current Ratio set at 10.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bit Digital Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTBT.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: Institutional Ownership

