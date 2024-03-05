Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR [AVDL] Revenue clocked in at $27.96 million, up 14.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR [NASDAQ: AVDL] price surged by 17.57 percent to reach at $2.41. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 3:37 PM that Avadel Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement On Patent Litigation.

Avadel is pleased with the jury’s decision ruling in favor of Avadel with respect to one of the contested patents. As it relates to the jury’s decision against Avadel regarding the additional contested patent, the company is disappointed in the outcome. Avadel will vigorously defend its position with the pursuit of all options, including an appeal, to overturn the unfavorable aspect of the jury’s decision upon final entry of the decision by the Court.

The one-year AVDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.68. The average equity rating for AVDL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR [AVDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDL shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $6.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $8, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AVDL stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AVDL shares from 15.50 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

AVDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR [AVDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.17. With this latest performance, AVDL shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.26, while it was recorded at 13.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR Fundamentals:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.64.

AVDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR go to 15.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR [AVDL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVDL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of AVDL shares, which is approximately New Percentage. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.