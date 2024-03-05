Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Revenue clocked in at $130.82 billion, down -3.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 10:29 AM that Alibaba.com’s Annual March Expo Highlights Small Business Sourcing Trends and Rolls Out More Guaranteed Services.

Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today released new insights on the sourcing and supply chain challenges and opportunities facing U.S. businesses, revealed the highlights of its annual online trade fair March Expo, and rolled out more guaranteed services.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

This year’s edition of Alibaba.com’s 24/7 month-long digital trade show starts on March 1, 2024, and will feature over a million new products at preferential prices.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.29. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $105.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.54.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.68, while it was recorded at 75.49 for the last single week of trading, and 82.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 11.00%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.