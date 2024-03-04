why Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.58 at the close of the session, up 1.66%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 4, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 13082657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOOD stock. On July 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HOOD shares from 9 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.50. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 54.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.88 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.