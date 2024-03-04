why Fisker Inc [FSR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.43

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -33.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.48. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:17 PM that Fisker Inc. Announces Preliminary Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results*.

Fisker’s new Dealer Partner model is gaining momentum and is expected to help improve brand awareness and sales throughout 2024.

Fisker is in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms, and North America manufacturing. The closing of any transaction would be subject to satisfaction of important conditions, including completion of due diligence and negotiation and execution of appropriate definitive agreements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 363038999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc stands at 18.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.44%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $258.22 million, with 535.17 million shares outstanding and 393.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.54M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 363038999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $1.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $1, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on FSR stock. On December 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.22. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -39.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.95 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9724, while it was recorded at 0.6446 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1645 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Fisker Inc [FSR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.