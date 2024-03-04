why BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.38

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.46. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that BigBear.ai Completes Pangiam Acquisition: Establishes Combined Company as Breakout Leader in Vision AI for National Security, Supply Chain Management, and Digital Identity.

Today, BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, announced the completion of its acquisition of Pangiam Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Pangiam), a leader in Vision AI for the global trade, travel, and digital identity industries. This strategic move accelerates and evolves BigBear.ai’s mission to create clarity for the world’s most complex decisions in three markets: national security, supply chain management, and digital identity.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The combined entity will create one of the industry’s most comprehensive Vision AI portfolios, combining facial recognition, image-based anomaly detection and advanced biometrics with BigBear.ai’s computer vision and predictive analytics capabilities.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock has also gained 77.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBAI stock has inclined by 90.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 98.85% and gained 61.68% year-on date.

The market cap for BBAI stock reached $545.30 million, with 117.07 million shares outstanding and 50.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 45737116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2023, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52.

BBAI stock trade performance evaluation

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.44. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 113.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -155.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAI.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.