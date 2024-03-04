Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] price surged by 0.14 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 5:08 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern Energy”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.

The one-year SWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.09. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $6.60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

SWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.