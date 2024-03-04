Volcon Inc [VLCN] Stock trading around $0.98 per share: What’s Next?

Volcon Inc [NASDAQ: VLCN] loss -26.32% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Business Update from John Kim New CEO at Volcon Inc.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, VLCN reached a trading volume of 14054755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volcon Inc [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $675.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for VLCN stock

Volcon Inc [VLCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, VLCN shares dropped by -83.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.49 for Volcon Inc [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5604, while it was recorded at 1.0445 for the last single week of trading, and 75.7134 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc [VLCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Volcon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Volcon Inc [VLCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Volcon Inc posted -72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -74.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLCN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Volcon Inc [VLCN]

The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.