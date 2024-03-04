Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $133.97 billion, up 6.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] gained 0.45% or 0.18 points to close at $40.20 with a heavy trading volume of 12122776 shares. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Verizon to speak at Scotiabank TMT conference March 5.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

The daily chart for VZ points out that the company has recorded 16.05% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.39M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 12122776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $36 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VZ stock

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 39.99 for the last single week of trading, and 35.99 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 1.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]

There are presently around $108.54 billion, or None% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.