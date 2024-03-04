The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] – find out why.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on February 25, 2024 at 9:00 PM that Faraday Future Announces Updated Master Plan 1.1 to Strategically Position Itself for Growth in 2024.

An open letter from Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today released an open letter from Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, to share an updated master plan 1.1 for the growth of Faraday Future in 2024.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock has also loss -23.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -85.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -99.22% and lost -71.42% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $8.20 million, with 41.42 million shares outstanding and 41.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 13767370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $2400.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.26. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -51.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.57 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4563, while it was recorded at 0.2149 for the last single week of trading, and 24.6098 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc posted -25.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -14.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIE.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.