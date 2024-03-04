Snowflake Inc [SNOW] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] closed the trading session at $186.72. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of Fiscal 2024.

Product revenue of $738.1 million in the fourth quarter, representing 33% year-over-year growth.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

461 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.17 percent and weekly performance of -18.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 17188886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $217.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $230 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 11.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 72.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.58. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.67, while it was recorded at 213.99 for the last single week of trading, and 176.16 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snowflake Inc [SNOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snowflake Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc go to 18.05%.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.