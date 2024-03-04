Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Stock trading around $415.50 per share: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] gained 0.45% or 1.86 points to close at $415.50 with a heavy trading volume of 17773627 shares. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website.

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2024 second-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2024-Q2/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

The daily chart for MSFT points out that the company has recorded 26.37% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.60M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 17773627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $470.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $466, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On October 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 347 to 413.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 45.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 395.32, while it was recorded at 410.38 for the last single week of trading, and 352.87 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $2.45 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.