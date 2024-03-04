Market cap of JD.com Inc ADR [JD] reaches 31.34B – now what?

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $23.00 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 12844601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $40.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $55 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on JD stock. On October 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JD shares from 52 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.14.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.36, while it was recorded at 23.24 for the last single week of trading, and 30.22 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 18.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.