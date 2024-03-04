Market cap of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] reaches 327.42B – now what?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 5.25% or 10.11 points to close at $202.64 with a heavy trading volume of 103317858 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AMD to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 90.11% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 73.44M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 103317858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $194.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $190 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $210, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 128 to 193.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 8.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 292.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.80. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.27, while it was recorded at 185.14 for the last single week of trading, and 124.97 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.