Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 5:40 PM that Pfizer Oncology Hosts Innovation Day, Highlighting Fully Integrated Organization, Robust Portfolio, and Strategic Priorities to Drive Long-Term Sustainable Growth.

Company unveils new innovative Oncology organization, strategic vision and approach, following the Seagen acquisition in late 2023.

Robust portfolio and R&D engine with 8+ potential blockbuster medicines by 2030.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.45. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $34, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.95, while it was recorded at 26.85 for the last single week of trading, and 32.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

PFE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.20%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $109.02 billion, or None% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.