Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.30%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 27.41%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.21 billion, with 425.55 million shares outstanding and 421.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 12085001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock. On July 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NCLH shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.30. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.