Market Analysts see Minim Inc [MINM] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Minim Inc [NASDAQ: MINM] closed the trading session at $5.81. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM that Minim, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Deficiency Notice.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or May 13, 2024, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 194.92 percent and weekly performance of 27.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 297.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 538.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, MINM reached to a volume of 23581723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Minim Inc [MINM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MINM shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MINM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MINM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

MINM stock trade performance evaluation

Minim Inc [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.69. With this latest performance, MINM shares gained by 41.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 297.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Minim Inc [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Minim Inc [MINM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Minim Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Minim Inc [MINM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Minim Inc posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINM.

Minim Inc [MINM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MINM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MINM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.