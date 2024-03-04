Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] closed the trading session at $43.82. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM that BUFFERZONE® and Intel® AI Anti-Phishing Solution presented at Mobile World Congress.

BUFFERZONE® is the first cybersecurity company to integrate AI deep learning with Intel® Core™ Ultra processor enabled PCs.

BUFFERZONE®, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions that protect endpoints from advanced cyber threats, today announced the enhancement of its cybersecurity defense against evasive phishing attacks leveraging AI based security run on Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. The solution leverages the Intel® Core™ Ultra neural processing unit (NPU) to offload complex Deep Learning AI inference from the Cloud.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.80 percent and weekly performance of 1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.46M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 41366456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $45.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Intel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $62, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on INTC stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corp. [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.63, while it was recorded at 42.92 for the last single week of trading, and 38.32 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intel Corp. [INTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 43.08%.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $140.22 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.