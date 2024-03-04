Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Stock trading around $1.29 per share: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNA] slipped around -0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, down -15.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.96M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 60095536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $1.25, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4250, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6664 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.11 and a Current Ratio set at 6.11.

Earnings analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.