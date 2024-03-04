Dawson James slashes price target on Zomedica Corp [ZOM] – find out why.

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] price surged by 8.39 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Announces Sponsorship of Educational Presentations at Major Veterinary Health Conferences.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the continuation of its veterinary education mission through recent and upcoming presentations at the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (“VMX”) and Western Veterinary Conference (“WVC”) meetings.

“At Zomedica, we feel strongly about giving back to the veterinary community. These meetings are amongst the most prominent and well-attended annual educational symposiums in veterinary healthcare, with combined attendance of over 47,000 veterinary professionals,” commented Nicole Westfall, Zomedica’s Senior Vice-President of Marketing. “They not only support the continuing education of veterinary healthcare professionals but also provide high visibility to the many benefits of Zomedica’s innovative diagnostic and therapeutic products. In 2023, over 150 continuing education hours were provided to veterinary professionals by Zomedica. We are off to a great start in 2024, with over 400 attendees at educational presentations sponsored by Zomedica at VMX.”.

The one-year ZOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.64. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 118.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.50. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1530, while it was recorded at 0.1361 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1780 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp Fundamentals:

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

ZOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.