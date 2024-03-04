Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell -13.70% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 11:50 AM that Queen Anne to Boast Elevated Retail Experience with New Luxury Brands and Unique Cabinet of Curiosities Gallery.

– With less than three months to go until the launch of its new ship, Cunard has revealed a glimpse of the elevated retail experiences awaiting guests on Queen Anne.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The world’s most iconic luxury cruise line has announced a unique collection of 115 household brands that will have a presence on board, from luxury watchmakers Bremont to the beauty division of French fashion house, Chanel.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.37. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp. stock. On September 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.58, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

CCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.