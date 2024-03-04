Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] is 96.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardiff Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: CRDF] surged by $1.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.91. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Cardiff Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides Business Update.

– First patient dosed in Phase 2 first-line trial in patients with RAS-mutated mCRC for new lead program with the support of FDA and clinical execution from Pfizer Ignite -.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

– Interim topline data from first-line RAS-mutated mCRC trial is expected in mid-2024 -.

Cardiff Oncology Inc stock has also gained 74.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRDF stock has inclined by 140.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.57% and gained 96.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CRDF stock reached $130.02 million, with 44.68 million shares outstanding and 41.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.08K shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 44910050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 265.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

CRDF stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.25. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 86.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.01 for Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cardiff Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.41 and a Current Ratio set at 7.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRDF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRDF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.