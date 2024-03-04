Canoo Inc [GOEV] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $4

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Canoo Successfully Completes First Hiring Milestone and Receives Non-Dilutive Incentives from Oklahoma.

Government incentives are a critical part of supporting job growth in advanced manufacturing and other important global technologies.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.35M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 77009997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 224.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -48.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.35 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1803, while it was recorded at 0.1068 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3905 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canoo Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOEV.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canoo Inc [GOEV]

