BofA Securities slashes price target on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] – find out why.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $6.90 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 5:57 PM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – MATERIAL FACT – Stock Buyback Program.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, meeting on February 5, 2024, has resolved to:.

(i) terminate early, as of this date, the buyback program of own stock approved at the Board meeting held on August 25, 2022, which would terminate on February 24, 2024; and.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.96M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 16912982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ITUB stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ITUB shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 9.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.