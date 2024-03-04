Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOGL] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $137.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Lüm Mobile Taps Alepo’s TelcoBot.ai for Generative AI Customer Service.

SaskTel’s Digital Mobile Brand Launches AI-Powered Virtual Agent for Enhanced Digital Customer Engagement.

Lüm Mobile adopts Alepo’s Virtual Agent for all-digital customer experience.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.46M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 30758627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $164.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for GOOGL stock

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.66, while it was recorded at 137.69 for the last single week of trading, and 132.75 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 19.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]

There are presently around $603.42 billion, or None% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.