Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] Is Currently 59.80 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ADIL] gained 59.80% or 1.22 points to close at $3.26 with a heavy trading volume of 77927260 shares. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM that Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces Exercise of Warrants for $3.5 Million Gross Proceeds.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The daily chart for ADIL points out that the company has recorded -10.19% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ADIL reached to a volume of 77927260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for ADIL stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 295.15. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 185.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.78 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.42, while it was recorded at 1.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]

