why Target Corp [TGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $157.06

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $152.92. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Target Announces Collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg for Affordable Spring Collection.

The limited-time only Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection includes over 200 pieces spanning apparel, accessories, beauty and home, with most items under $50.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a limited-time only collection with Diane von Furstenberg, exclusively offering the brand’s statement styles, like the trailblazing wrap dress and iconic prints and patterns, as well as fresh takes on categories like activewear and tabletop. The more than 200-piece assortment will span women’s, girls’ and baby apparel and accessories, plus beauty and home decor, starting at $4, with most items under $50. Also new for Target’s limited-time only collaborations, the collection will offer made-to-order furniture starting at $300.

Target Corp stock has also gained 1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGT stock has inclined by 16.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.21% and gained 7.37% year-on date.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $70.60 billion, with 461.66 million shares outstanding and 460.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4445849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $157.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $140 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $160, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On November 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 161 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.60, while it was recorded at 151.60 for the last single week of trading, and 130.75 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corp [TGT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 19.24%.

Target Corp [TGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.