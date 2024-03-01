why DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.60

DuPont de Nemours Inc [NYSE: DD] slipped around -0.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $69.19 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Jon Kemp Named Chair of SEMI Board of Industry Leaders.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, has been named Chair of the Board of Industry Leaders of SEMI, a global industry association serving the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

The Board of Industry Leaders provides strategic guidance and direction for key global SEMI initiatives and programs – including sustainability, workforce development, supply chain management, and global advocacy – to address semiconductor industry challenges and advance its growth. The Board comprises executive-level thought leaders representing the diversity of SEMI membership. As Chair, Kemp will lead the Board in its work, which also includes identifying emerging technology and business issues where SEMI can build impactful member value for the future.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 6576469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $75.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $80 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $80, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on DD stock. On July 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 72 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.77, while it was recorded at 69.66 for the last single week of trading, and 72.02 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DuPont de Nemours Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc go to 10.09%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]

The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.