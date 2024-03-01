why American Express Co. [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $216.14

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] jumped around 1.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $219.42 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM that American Express To Open Largest Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On February 14, American Express (NYSE: AXP) will open a new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the busiest airport in the world. At nearly 26,000 square feet, it is the largest lounge in the Centurion Lounge network. It features a locally-inspired menu from Atlanta-based Chef Deborah VanTrece, numerous seating options for guests to relax or work before their flight, outdoor terraces with views of the airfield, and The Reserve by American Express, a bespoke whiskey bar serving signature cocktails designed by Jim Meehan, Centurion Mixologist, along with a selection of classic and new American whiskeys1. The new Centurion Lounge is located in Concourse E near gate E11.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

“The new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will serve travelers in one of the airports our Card Members visit most,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “It features amenities we know travelers enjoy, like outdoor terraces, and plenty of space to relax, along with local touches infused throughout the menus and design, that guests will remember long after their trip.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 5185101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Co. [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $216.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for American Express Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $157, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.35.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.63 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.18, while it was recorded at 217.39 for the last single week of trading, and 170.29 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for American Express Co. [AXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Co. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.