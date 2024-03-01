Wall Street Analyst Resumed Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Everi Holdings Inc [NYSE: EVRI] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 5.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.86. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:15 AM that EVERI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

Announced Strategic Merger with IGT’s Global Gaming and PlayDigital.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5883442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Everi Holdings Inc stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for EVRI stock reached $1.01 billion, with 88.04 million shares outstanding and 82.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, EVRI reached a trading volume of 5883442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVRI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has EVRI stock performed recently?

Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Everi Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]

The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EVRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EVRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.