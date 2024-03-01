Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sterling Check Corp [STER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sterling Check Corp [NASDAQ: STER] jumped around 3.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.67 at the close of the session, up 26.17%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:05 AM that Sterling Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Successful Execution on 2023 Goals and Long-Term StrategyEarly Realization of $25M Annualized Cost Savings TargetSeparately Announces Transaction with First Advantage; Cancels Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 171.08K shares, STER reached a trading volume of 6929068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sterling Check Corp [STER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STER shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sterling Check Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Sterling Check Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Check Corp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for STER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for STER in the course of the last twelve months was 15.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has STER stock performed recently?

Sterling Check Corp [STER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.85. With this latest performance, STER shares gained by 12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Sterling Check Corp [STER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Check Corp [STER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sterling Check Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Sterling Check Corp [STER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sterling Check Corp posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Check Corp go to 14.50%.

Insider trade positions for Sterling Check Corp [STER]

The top three institutional holders of STER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.