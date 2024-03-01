Ventas Inc [VTR] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 billion, down -15.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Ventas Inc [NYSE: VTR] price plunged by -0.45 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:43 PM that Ventas Prices Cdn$650 Million of 5.10% Senior Notes Due 2029.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) said today that it has priced a private offering in Canada of Cdn$650 million of 5.10% Senior Notes, Series J due 2029 (the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 5, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The Notes are being issued by Ventas’ indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Ventas Canada Finance Limited (the “Issuer”), on a prospectus-exempt basis only to “accredited investors” who are not individuals unless such individuals are also “permitted clients,” in each case as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “Guarantee”).

The one-year VTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $52.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventas Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on VTR stock. On November 07, 2023, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 44 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Ventas Inc [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.02, while it was recorded at 42.91 for the last single week of trading, and 45.27 for the last 200 days.

VTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR.

Ventas Inc [VTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.