UDR Inc [UDR] Is Currently 0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UDR Inc [NYSE: UDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.80%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:16 PM that UDR to Participate in 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB Sector Leader for its sustainability leadership, announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/2024-global-property-ceo-conference/udr-inc-march as well as on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “Presentations & Webcasts.”.

Over the last 12 months, UDR stock dropped by -16.81%. The one-year UDR Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.62. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.69 billion, with 329.01 million shares outstanding and 327.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, UDR stock reached a trading volume of 4277409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $38.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UDR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for UDR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $37, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86.

UDR Inc [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for UDR Inc [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.84, while it was recorded at 35.37 for the last single week of trading, and 37.84 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR Inc go to 21.18%.

The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.