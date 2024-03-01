Moderna Inc [MRNA] Stock trading around $92.24 per share: What’s Next?

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.24%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Moderna to Host Fifth Annual Investor Event For Vaccines and Business Updates on March 27, 2024.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that it will host its fifth annual Investor Event focused on vaccines and business updates on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Moderna’s Investor Event will include presentations from management on Moderna’s pipeline of mRNA vaccines. A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for one year following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, MRNA stock dropped by -33.55%. The one-year Moderna Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.44. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.24 billion, with 382.00 million shares outstanding and 335.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, MRNA stock reached a trading volume of 5303316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $128.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock. On November 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MRNA shares from 89 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.56.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.23, while it was recorded at 95.28 for the last single week of trading, and 102.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc Fundamentals:

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.42.

MRNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA.

Moderna Inc [MRNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.