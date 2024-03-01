Market cap of Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] reaches 13.47M – now what?

Sidus Space Inc [NASDAQ: SIDU] gained 61.22% or 3.41 points to close at $8.98 with a heavy trading volume of 35779204 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 8:00 PM that Sidus Space Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Sidus Space, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIDU) (“Sidus” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,321,000 shares of its Class A common stock. Each share of Class A common stock is being sold at a public offering price of $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $7.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The daily chart for SIDU points out that the company has recorded -30.87% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 977.55K shares, SIDU reached to a volume of 35779204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for SIDU stock

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.83. With this latest performance, SIDU shares gained by 85.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sidus Space Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sidus Space Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIDU.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]

