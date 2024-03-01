Market Analysts see Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Liberty Global Ltd [NASDAQ: LBTYK] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.55. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:15 AM that REPORT REVEALS THAT COUNTRIES WITH HIGH PROPORTION OF “NETWORK-DEPENDENT” WORKERS WILL BENEFIT MOST FROM AI.

Study by EY for Liberty Global Shows that the US Stands to be the Biggest Beneficiary of AI, Followed by Germany, the UK and France.

Countries with a high proportion of workers who rely on the telecommunications network will benefit more from AI than others, according to a new report commissioned by Liberty Global. According to the research by Ernst & Young LLP (EY), the US stands to be the biggest beneficiary, and that the UK and EU were set to be the most positively-impacted by AI, and that the telecoms industry is key to unlocking efficiency gains of AI at scale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5467919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Global Ltd stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for LBTYK stock reached $7.22 billion, with 198.15 million shares outstanding and 184.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 5467919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $27.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global Ltd is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.56, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 18.51 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

