Market Analysts see Aflac Inc. [AFL] gaining to $78. Time to buy?

Aflac Inc. [NYSE: AFL] closed the trading session at $80.74. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 2:30 PM that Reliving Aflac’s Early Days With Company’s First African American Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.13 percent and weekly performance of 1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 4337384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Inc. [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $83.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Aflac Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $74 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Aflac Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.60.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Inc. [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Aflac Inc. [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.32, while it was recorded at 80.32 for the last single week of trading, and 76.51 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aflac Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Inc. [AFL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Inc. posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Inc. go to 7.40%.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.