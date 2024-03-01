Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] moved down -37.63: Why It’s Important

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IRWD] closed the trading session at $9.43. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Global Phase III Trial of Once-Weekly Apraglutide in Adults with Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure (SBS-IF).

– Apraglutide met the primary endpoint of relative change from baseline in actual weekly parenteral support (PS) volume at week 24, driven by both stoma and colon-in-continuity populations –.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

– Apraglutide also showed a clinically meaningful improvement at week 24, with patients achieving at least one day off PS per week –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.57 percent and weekly performance of -36.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 31523436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.54. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -31.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.18 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.