Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] gain 12.37% so far this year. What now?

Iron Mountain Inc. [NYSE: IRM] gained 4.35% or 3.28 points to close at $78.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4518911 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Iron Mountain to Present at Financial Conference.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Date: March 5, 2024Time: 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET)Presenter: Barry A. Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The daily chart for IRM points out that the company has recorded 25.58% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, IRM reached to a volume of 4518911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $74.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on IRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 108.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for IRM stock

Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, IRM shares gained by 15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.43 for Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.86, while it was recorded at 75.68 for the last single week of trading, and 62.22 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iron Mountain Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Inc. go to 4.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]

The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.