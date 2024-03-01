Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] is 5.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: NTLA] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $32.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

On track to dose the first patient in the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE trial of NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy in Q1 2024.

Expect to initiate the Phase 3 study of NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in 2H24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, NTLA reached a trading volume of 4109534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $68.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on NTLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49.

Trading performance analysis for NTLA stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 30.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.04, while it was recorded at 29.94 for the last single week of trading, and 33.86 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.67 and a Current Ratio set at 8.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc posted -1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]

