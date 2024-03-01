HSBC Securities slashes price target on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] – find out why.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] closed the trading session at $91.28. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM that GE HealthCare Showcases Precision Care with Launch of Elevated LOGIQ Ultrasound System Portfolio at European Congress of Radiology 2024.

LOGIQ E10 Series and LOGIQ Fortis include new features and AI-based tools to advance imaging capabilities for high-quality assessments; new “LOGIQ AppAPI” enables third-party applications to extend capabilities, including PIUR IMAGING “PIUR tUS inside” 3D imaging solution for thyroid examination.

Introducing LOGIQ Totus, a multi-purpose, versatile ultrasound solution designed for full-body imaging in a variety of clinical environments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.05 percent and weekly performance of 4.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, GEHC reached to a volume of 6141608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $91.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $66 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GEHC stock. On November 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for GEHC shares from 86 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.98 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.95, while it was recorded at 91.30 for the last single week of trading, and 74.27 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc go to 12.10%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.