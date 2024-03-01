Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Stock trading around $7.85 per share: What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.13%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that HERTZ REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

“Our business benefitted from solid demand and a stable rate environment in the fourth quarter,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and chief executive officer. “Nevertheless, we continued to face headwinds related to our electric vehicle fleet and other costs throughout the quarter. We have taken steps to address those challenges and heading into 2024, we are confident that our planned reduction in EVs and cost base, along with the ongoing execution of our enhanced profitability plan, will enable us to regain our operational cadence and improve our financial performance with increasing effect into 2025.”.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (“Hertz”, “Hertz Global” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HTZ stock dropped by -57.59%. The one-year Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.37. The average equity rating for HTZ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 305.18 million shares outstanding and 137.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, HTZ stock reached a trading volume of 3949899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $9, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on HTZ stock. On January 19, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HTZ shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

HTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

HTZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.