FMC Corp. [FMC] moved up 9.94: Why It’s Important

FMC Corp. [NYSE: FMC] closed the trading session at $56.39. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:30 AM that FMC Corporation announces transformation management executive, new executive vice presidents and executive retirement.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), an agricultural sciences company, today announced several changes to its executive leadership team as part of the company’s previously announced transformation and restructuring initiative.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.56 percent and weekly performance of 9.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, FMC reached to a volume of 4780245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FMC Corp. [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $64.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for FMC Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for FMC Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $57, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on FMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corp. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

FMC stock trade performance evaluation

FMC Corp. [FMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.18. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for FMC Corp. [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.22, while it was recorded at 53.08 for the last single week of trading, and 74.64 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corp. [FMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FMC Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FMC Corp. [FMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FMC Corp. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corp. go to 4.49%.

FMC Corp. [FMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.