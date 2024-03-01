EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] Is Currently 11.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] gained 11.57% or 0.01 points to close at $0.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5542228 shares. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 5:25 PM that EZGO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 (the “Fiscal Year 2023”).

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (all results compared to the prior year period unless otherwise noted).

The daily chart for EZGO points out that the company has recorded -95.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, EZGO reached to a volume of 5542228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, EZGO shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0994, while it was recorded at 0.0943 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8093 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.79.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]

The top three institutional holders of EZGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EZGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EZGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.