EVgo Inc [EVGO] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $4

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.96. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that EVgo to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 6, 2024.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET).

EVgo Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 WebcastWhen: Wednesday, March 6, 2024Time: 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations.

EVgo Inc stock has also gained 24.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has inclined by 1.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.67% and lost -17.32% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $306.51 million, with 103.55 million shares outstanding and 96.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4871305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2023, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.89. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 22.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EVgo Inc [EVGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EVgo Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVGO.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.