Eversource Energy [ES] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] gained 0.15% or 0.09 points to close at $58.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4728773 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 12:27 PM that Ørsted and Eversource Win Bid for Updated Sunrise Wind Project in New York.

Ready-to-Build Project Set to Create Jobs and Help N.Y. Meet Its Climate Goals; Sunrise Wind Would Be Largest U.S. Offshore Wind Farm Upon Completion in 2026.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

New York State has selected Ørsted and Eversource to negotiate a new 25-year contract for their Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm. This conditional award brings the 924-megawatt project one critical step closer to fulfilling its promise to deliver substantial economic benefits across New York and help the state meet its climate goals.

The daily chart for ES points out that the company has recorded -10.15% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, ES reached to a volume of 4728773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $63.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $65, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for ES stock

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.67, while it was recorded at 58.62 for the last single week of trading, and 62.55 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 3.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Eversource Energy [ES]

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.